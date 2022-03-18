Uncategorized

BoR meeting reviews land revenue apparatus

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Senior Board of Revenue (BoR) Member Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a full board meeting here on Friday.

Attended by all the board members, the meeting reviewed in detail the state land management system, land revenue act, appointment of rural chowkidar and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, Tarar said that in the last two years, more than one lakh and 91 thousand state land worth over Rs484 billion has been retrieved across Punjab.

Tarar further said that in order to facilitate the people, the revenue system has been digitized to ensure transparency and to curb the menace of corruption.

He said the laws against illegal land grabbers and land mafia have been further tightened and it is the duty of the board of revenue to protect the state land and in this regard, an indiscriminate crackdown against encroachers and land mafia would continue vigorously.

Staff Report

