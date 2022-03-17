Opinion

OIC moot

Inviting China as observer might not yield results

By Editorial
0
0

The Organization of Islamic Coo-operation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference is to meet in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, where it will consider a two-point agenda, Islamophobia and Kashmir, both subjects close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The most striking feature of this meeting will be the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. As the last regular meeting of the OIC foreign ministers took place in 2019 in Dubai, had the then Indian Foreign Minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, attending, this might appear a sort of riposte now that Pakistan is hosting the conference. At the same time, there seems to be a bit of make-work for Mr Yi. After all, he will be the chief guest at the annual Republic Day parade, and having at the OIC moot probably solves a scheduling problem.

Be that as it may, he may not be comfortable. Certainly, those countries which had facilitated India’s presence in Dubai will not be happy. They will also not be happy that a Kashmir resolution is being mooted. Mr Yi has a peripheral connection to Kashmir, and he is also not likely to be very enthusiastic about the Islamophobia resolution, especially with China coming under fire for its treatment of the Uighurs. True, Mr Khan has publicly absolved China is mistreating its Uighur population, but as the OIC has established a contact group on the Rohingya, as much as it has on Kashmir, there is potential for awkward moments as Myanmar, which China supports, comes in for criticism.

- Advertisement -

The OIC moot had to be held on schedule, and Pakistan had to host it. It is perhaps unfortunate that it is coinciding with a political crisis, and that the government feels that it can score brownie points with the public by hosting it. However, unless solid steps are taken by the meeting, which go beyond the usual speechifying and posturing, it will not be accounted the success the government is already portraying it as.

Previous articlePM Khan’s govt gave 5-year tax exemption to overseas Pakistanis for investment: Dr. Shahid
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Now or never for the current corrupt

There is a final showdown between the current corrupt and Prime Minister Imran Khan. As predicted by the PM, the three heavyweights of corruption...
Read more
Comment

Modi revives anti-Muslim militia in Kashmir

India’s home ministry ordered on March 2 the revival of a largely Hindu militia, village Defence Committees (VDCs), rechristened as Village Defence Groups (VDGs)....
Read more
Comment

Strained Myanmar-Bangladesh ties need to be smoothened

January 13, 2022, marked the 50 years of bilateral ties between Myanmar and Bangladesh. Myanmar recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign state on 13 January...
Read more
Letters

Plain Mr Jinnah

The book “Plain Mr Jinnah” is written by Syed Shamsul Hassan, who served as Office Secretary of All India Muslim League Delhi office and...
Read more
Letters

Russia Standoff

Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine...
Read more
Editorials

Cancel planned gatherings outside Parliament

Prime Minister Imran Khan made false promises to the allies to get their help to come to power. After waiting for well over three...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Steps taken to switch over to inclusive growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to switch over to inclusive growth by enhancing exports, compressing imports and incentivising the local industrial sector, besides allocating...

Pakistan, Austria desire to expand trade, economic ties

No Trust Move: PPP Core Committee deliberates on key decisions

Turncoats ultimate beneficiaries of corrupt system, interest-based politics: Siraj

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.