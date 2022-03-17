NATIONAL

PM Khan’s govt gave 5-year tax exemption to overseas Pakistanis for investment: Dr. Shahid

By Staff Report
Image Credits: Byron Lassiter

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab
Dr. Shahid Mahmood has the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan
has given five year tax exemption of overseas Pakistanis for investment
which is laudable.

He stated this while talking to Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM)
Punjab for Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi who called on him at his office on
Thursday. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas was also present on the
occasion.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab and SACM for Health
discussed the solution to the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis
belonging to DG Khan.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood told the SACM that overseas Pakistanis are a precious
asset and true ambassador of the country. He said that Prime Minister Imran
Khan and Chief Minister Punjab have special interest in solving the problems
of expats.

He further said that in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister and
the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab, special front desks have been
set up in OPC Punjab under one window operation for immediate solution of
the problems of overseas Pakistanis and they are taking full advantage of
the services offed by OPC.

The Vice Chairperson OPC said that National Overseas Policy is also being
formulated on the directives of the Prime Minister, which will be announced
the PM soon.

Later, SACM to CM for Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi along with Vice
Chairperson OPC and Commissioner OPC inspected the front desk of OPC Punjab
where he was briefed by Commissioner OPC on various services presented by
OPC.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Patafi said that the OPC Punjab was
rendering great services to the overseas Pakistanis. He said that the former
governments had played politics in the name of Overseas Pakistanis and had
completely forgotten their real problems.

He said that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a
historic step by giving the right to vote to the expats. He clarified that
the services rendered by the overseas Pakistanis to their country are
unforgettable.

VC OPC Dr. Shahid Mehmood assured the SACM to resolve the issues of Overseas
Pakistanis belonging to DG Khan on priority basis.

Staff Report

