PM Khan’s govt gave 5-year tax exemption to overseas Pakistanis for investment: Dr. Shahid

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab

Dr. Shahid Mahmood has the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan

has given five year tax exemption of overseas Pakistanis for investment

which is laudable.

He stated this while talking to Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM)

Punjab for Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi who called on him at his office on

Thursday. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas was also present on the

occasion.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab and SACM for Health

discussed the solution to the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis

belonging to DG Khan.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood told the SACM that overseas Pakistanis are a precious

asset and true ambassador of the country. He said that Prime Minister Imran

Khan and Chief Minister Punjab have special interest in solving the problems

of expats.

He further said that in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister and

the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab, special front desks have been

set up in OPC Punjab under one window operation for immediate solution of

the problems of overseas Pakistanis and they are taking full advantage of

the services offed by OPC.

The Vice Chairperson OPC said that National Overseas Policy is also being

formulated on the directives of the Prime Minister, which will be announced

the PM soon.

Later, SACM to CM for Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi along with Vice

Chairperson OPC and Commissioner OPC inspected the front desk of OPC Punjab

where he was briefed by Commissioner OPC on various services presented by

OPC.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Patafi said that the OPC Punjab was

rendering great services to the overseas Pakistanis. He said that the former

governments had played politics in the name of Overseas Pakistanis and had

completely forgotten their real problems.

He said that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a

historic step by giving the right to vote to the expats. He clarified that

the services rendered by the overseas Pakistanis to their country are

unforgettable.

VC OPC Dr. Shahid Mehmood assured the SACM to resolve the issues of Overseas

Pakistanis belonging to DG Khan on priority basis.