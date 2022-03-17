Opinion

Democracy or mobocracy?

Let the National Assembly function according to its rules

By Editorial
0
0

As the date for voting on the no-confidence move draws near, the opposition parties try hard to reach an understanding with the PTI’s disgruntled allies in different provinces. It goes to the discredit of the PTI that instead of winning over the estranged allies and party dissidents, important ministers have made fun of them thus leaving no option for them other than supporting the opposition’s no-confidence move. Fearing arrests, a dozen PTI defectors have reportedly taken shelter in Islamabad’s Sindh House with the aim of proceeding, under protection provided by the opposition, straight to Parliament House on the voting day. The PTI which was earlier confident of commanding a majority in the National Assembly is now having second thoughts with a dejected Interior Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the ‘ultimate winner’ whether he wins or loses the confidence vote, and Sen Faisal Javed telling disgruntled allies and PTI defectors that it would be difficult for anyone leaving PM Imran to win in the 2023 polls

Imran Khan once again violated the ECP’s directives not to hold a public meeting in Swat where local body elections are about to be held. Speaking at a large public meeting in Swat, Mr Khan told the crowd that he wanted a sea of support’ outside Parliament House on 27 March. A day earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had dared dissenters to come to vote, saying one million people would be waiting to welcome them at D-Chowk on March 27.  Imran Khan’s call was reminiscent of US President Trump’s signal to the neo-fascist “Proud Boys” to march to the Capitol which led to ransacking of the Capitol where there was wholesale vandalism and lawmakers had to hide in fear.

- Advertisement -

A PM is expected to respect the constitution and follow the law. A no-confidence move is a normal practice in democracies. In case the PM thinks the opposition is committing any illegality, he can take the matter to court. When a PM violates the ECP’s code, this indicates a defiance of constitutional institutions. Calling the mobs to dictate to Parliament is a practice that is only followed by fascists. There is a need on the part of the PM to cancel the gathering followed by the opposition calling off its rally to save the system.

Previous articleOIC moot
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

OIC moot

The Organization of Islamic Coo-operation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference is to meet in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, where it will consider a...
Read more
Comment

Now or never for the current corrupt

There is a final showdown between the current corrupt and Prime Minister Imran Khan. As predicted by the PM, the three heavyweights of corruption...
Read more
Comment

Modi revives anti-Muslim militia in Kashmir

India’s home ministry ordered on March 2 the revival of a largely Hindu militia, village Defence Committees (VDCs), rechristened as Village Defence Groups (VDGs)....
Read more
Comment

Strained Myanmar-Bangladesh ties need to be smoothened

January 13, 2022, marked the 50 years of bilateral ties between Myanmar and Bangladesh. Myanmar recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign state on 13 January...
Read more
Letters

Plain Mr Jinnah

The book “Plain Mr Jinnah” is written by Syed Shamsul Hassan, who served as Office Secretary of All India Muslim League Delhi office and...
Read more
Letters

Russia Standoff

Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Forex reserves, FDI show declining trends

Reserves fall for fifth week to $22.28bn; FDI dips for second month in Feb to $90.8m KARACHI, (TLTP): The foreign exchange reserves of the...

Steps taken to switch over to inclusive growth: Tarin

Pakistan, Austria desire to expand trade, economic ties

No Trust Move: PPP Core Committee deliberates on key decisions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.