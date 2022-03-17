No Trust Move: PPP Core Committee deliberates on key decisions

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Core Committee held here on Thursday to discuss the prevailing political situation was co-chaired by President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the meeting, consultations was held on important decisions related to national politics, including no-confidence motion.

The Core Committee meeting was attended by Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raza Rabbani, Naveed Qamar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Shazia Marri, Rukhsana Bangash, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chaudhry Manzoor and others.

All PPP provincial presidents attended the Core committee meeting through video link.