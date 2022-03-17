An affordable, technical solution

Nowadays, every one of us is busy in the race of achieving the best living standards that we can, and we want to be the best version of ourselves in a world full of unbeatable competition, but, it’s not easy for a lot of us to meet our desires and goals if we’re always occupied with a ton of household chores that not only take up our energy but waste our time and our true potential to go out there and shine bright.

Therefore, this time, you can clean anything you think about and bring sparkle to your place, and add value to your work, with the multipurpose housecleaner, that’ll be the perfect solution for all cleaning tasks which you wish to perform. There will be multiple features and these shall be discussed one by one:

3 different sized sponges, where each will have separate functions: the flat green sponges will be used to cleanse mirrors, remove dirt layers from dishes, floors, and tiles of bathrooms, stoves, and any kind of furniture. While the puffed sponges will be useful to apply a detergent on dishes, glass, vehicle, and room windows whether office room or bedroom.

Detergents of two types, liquid and solid. The liquid detergents will already be fitted into respective containers or placers that will be ready to use, such as sweep, acid, toilet cleaner, and liquid soap for washing clothes. The solid detergents, on the other hand, will include bars for dishes, powders for bathrooms, soaps, and mothballs for cloths.

Brushes for certain tasks such as simple brushes attached to rods for clothes, mats, and carpets of cars or homes, factories and offices, and huge brushes for wiping away junk from tiles.

Drying towels/wipes to dry furniture and stoves, and bulkier microfiber ones for any area like bathrooms, floors, mats, dishes, vehicles, factory equipment, stainless steel, countertops, wooden furniture, and whatnot. To dry completely, heat-generating fans in areas like bathrooms, tiles, big warehouses, and offices, will speed up the cleaning process. Since these will be mechanical, they will be plated with nichrome, resistance so as air leans in, the surface heats up.

Elongated water showers can reach surfaces in cases where reach towards taps isn’t easier. In conjunction with the water showers, extendable pipes shall clean very small-sized bathrooms from outside, cars, tall structures like buildings, or distant areas if someone’s feeling lazy to get up and go clean themselves.

E-cloth mop, which consists of a dusting head to unclog hairs/dirt from gutters, the back of machines or furniture, and, areas of cars that are out of reach for a normal human range.

Built-in blower to unclog cobwebs/hidden insects/corners, the built-in feature if users fear cleaning areas from where insects might lash out suddenly.

A wiper, with the ability to extend according to the space and size of the cleaning surface.

Lastly, a vacuum is available in the machine with similar specs to the wiper.

Keeping unheard desires of customers in consideration will be the key to commercializing this product and adding value to their lives. Moreover, half of the chores will be completed by the multipurpose cleaner, precious time will be utilized and consumed in productive skills. It should also improve how people live their lives and raise their standards to keep their days brighter, healthier, and more efficient. This will be a one-time investment, and a life-long eco-friendly, and economical experience, if a company chooses to commercialize this product.

MAHNOOR ASHRAF

LAHORE