PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday jeered at the opposition parties over alleged use of money to buy loyalties of government lawmakers, saying the opposition leaders were sitting in Islamabad’s Sindh House with “bags full of money” to do horse-trading.

PM Imran, while addressing a political gathering in Swat’s Saidu Sharif, claimed that the opposition was using money that belonged to the people of Sindh.

However, the premier appeared confident to defeat the no-confidence motion against him, saying he will take “three wickets in one ball”.

Imran said the PPP, JUI-F, and PML-N brought the no-confidence motion against him as they were afraid that they will end up in prison in corruption cases if the PTI stayed in power for longer. “I will hunt the three mice who are out to hunt me.”

Speaking about the upcoming PTI rally in Islamabad, he urged the people to come to Islamabad on March 27 –a day ahead of the no-confidence vote— to show that they stood with truth and against the “slaves of America”.

During the rally, Imran also praised the Foreign Office and his government for getting a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations.

He said the opposition never took up the issue of Islamophobia at the UN or the OIC because they had “no belief system”. They only worship money, Imran added.

Speaking about his government, the PM said he challenged everyone to compare the tenure of the opposition parties with the three-and-half years of his government. “We are doing better than them in every sector,” he said, citing “bumper crops”, “record textile exports” and “record tax collection”.

He went on to state that the government was able to provide relief to people on electricity and petroleum products due to an increase in taxation and further added that the government battled Covid-19 effectively and its strategy was praised by the world.