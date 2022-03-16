Pakistan loses Shafique, moves to 254-3 on Day 5, second Test

KARACHI: Australia captain Pat Cummins got the major breakthrough and denied Abdullah Shafique a century in successive Tests as Pakistan moved to 254-3 at lunch Wednesday on the final day of the second Test.

Pakistan still needed to bat through a minimum of 62 overs to salvage a draw or chase down a further 252 runs after being set an improbable target of 506 for victory.

Cummins ended Shafique’s marathon 96-run, almost 8-hour knock when Steve Smith held onto a healthy edge at first slip in the penultimate over before lunch.

Babar Azam continued to prosper and was unbeaten on 133 off 283 balls after resuming Day 5 on 102. Babar, who has hit 15 boundaries, hit three boundaries in the morning session against leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Shafique showed a lot of patience and faced 305 balls after getting dropped on 20 on Day 4 when Smith floored a sitter in the slips.

Shafique, who scored his maiden Test century in the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi last week, again showed grit by combining in a 228-run stand with skipper Babar before he drove at a full pitched delivery from Cummins in a rare lapse of concentration to give Australia a sniff of victory.