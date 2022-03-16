NATIONAL

OIC to focus on Islamophobia at upcoming meeting: diplomat

By Anadolu Agency

ANKARRA: Pakistan will be hosting the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on March 22-23 to further discuss topics on Islamophobia, Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine, according to Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey.

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi told Anadolu Agency in an interview that this year’s session also coincides with the Pakistan Day parade, where the OIC foreign ministers will be guests at the event as well.

“In 1940, the All-India Muslim League met in Lahore and decided that the Muslims of South Asia deserved and wanted an independent homeland of their own. Seven years later on Aug. 14, 1947, Pakistan came into being as a result of the resolutions adopted in 1940 on March 23,” Qazi said.

Regarding the meeting’s agenda, Qazi said it will encompass everything that is of interest to the Muslim world, with this year’s theme “Partnership for unity, justice and development.”

“But specifically, Palestine will be discussed, Kashmir, and other important issues for our various member states. Islamophobia, the trend of hate speech against Muslims, negative stereotyping of Muslims, and the situation in Afghanistan and its humanitarian dimension will be discussed,” he said.

Qazi recalled the extraordinary session of the OIC held in Pakistan in December 2021, which exclusively focused on the situation in Afghanistan and helping its citizens with the economic and humanitarian challenges they were confronting.

“The situation in Afghanistan will be discussed. In fact, we will look at one of the conclusions of the December extraordinary session to establish a trust fund. We hope to be able to operationalize this trust fund at this coming meeting, so Afghanistan will be a very significant part of the extensive agenda of the meeting. Our main focus is to help our Afghan brothers and sisters overcome the humanitarian challenges,” he said.

“The event will highlight the unity of the Muslim ummah in the face of very serious challenges facing the world. We will also be looking at a productive session. We expect to be adopting about 100 or so resolutions on various teams. It will be an important venue to give voice to the Muslim countries and their causes.”

OIC criticised for its inability to resolve various problems

“Imagine if the OIC was not speaking on the Palestinian and Kashmiri issues. One would see that the picture immediately changes. So sometimes unfortunately the OIC comes in for a bit of criticism on account of its perceived inability to solve various problems,” Qazi said.

He said the problems of the OIC were very serious and complicated and that the media does not reflect on the events in these regions.

“But most importantly, what the OIC does is to lend a voice to these issues and to keep them alive, to highlight them, to inform the world to look at these issues. So the OIC allows the individual voices of Muslim countries to be heard in the collective,” he said.

Qazi emphasized that the OIC in these issues comes up with solid resolutions but that there was a wider international community also that needs to take up its responsibility and speak up like the OIC on these issues.

“When this happens, these issues will come closer to a resolution,” he said.

Pakistan has previously hosted four sessions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. It is the second-largest intergovernmental organization in the world after the UN, with 57 Muslim member states spread across four continents.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that the top diplomats of 46 Islamic countries will be attending the meeting.

Previous articleStudents from Pakistan, China celebrate joys of Spring
Next articleUNHCR chief asks world not to forget Afghanistan during Ukraine crisis
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, OIC to prepare plan to combat Islamophobia: Akram

UNITED NATIONS: The unanimous adoption of Tuesday’s landmark resolution by the UN General Assembly proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman continues to provide relief to the plaintiffs

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by the office of Punjab ombudsman on an application of Ehtisham Ahmad of Burewala, the Mayo Hospital...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP urged to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue a notice to PML-N MP Javed Latif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt spent Rs100bn on south Punjab development

LAHORE: The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab Wednesday said it spent Rs100 billion in development funds in southern Punjab during the last...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP stops Imran from holding Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat on Wednesday. The warning was issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Afghanistan during Ukraine crisis

KABUL: The dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan should not be forgotten as the world's attention is focused on the conflict in Ukraine, the United...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP stops Imran from holding Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat on Wednesday. The warning was issued...

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Afghanistan during Ukraine crisis

OIC to focus on Islamophobia at upcoming meeting: diplomat

Students from Pakistan, China celebrate joys of Spring

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.