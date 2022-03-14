NATIONAL

Pakistan, UK finalise returns, readmission agreements

By APP

ISLAMABAD: A special committee of the federal cabinet has finalised returns, readmission and extradition agreements between Pakistan and Untied Kingdom.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed chaired the meeting of the committee here on Monday to discuss the agreements between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig (r) Musaddiq Abbasi, Interior Secretary Yousuf Naeem Khokhar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The agreements would be signed formally after final consultation with the UK authorities.

Under the agreements, only those citizens will be repatriated who have been sentenced by relevant courts.

The committee, in its meeting, also decided to conclude the Pak-UK Extradition Treaty at the earliest, which will enable extradition of convicted persons between the two countries.

Previous articleUnder pressure of viral memes, Bilawal shares PM’s Urdu fumbling video
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Under pressure of viral memes, Bilawal shares PM’s Urdu fumbling video

ISLAMABAD: Under immense pressure from netizens over his gaffe made during the last leg of PPP's long march, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts differ whether party head can bar MPs from casting votes under Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD: Legal experts have divergent views over the question whether or not the party head can bar any MP from casting vote in no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition devises likely ‘power-sharing formula’ to accommodate Govt allies

LAHORE: The anti-government alliance, PDM, along with major opposition party PPP has devised a possible power-sharing formula if no-confidence motion succeeds against the PTI-led government both...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-trust motion to give fatal blow to opposition: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the imminent failure of no-trust motion would definitely give a...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 462 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 462 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Moonis, Tareen discuss no-confidence vote

LAHORE: PML-Q leader and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi held a telephonic conversation with Ali Tareen, son of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Qalandars to build a house for Zaman Khan on Shaheen Afridi’s...

Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officier (COO) Sameen Rana has announced to build a house for emerging star Zaman Khan on request of Qalandars skipper...

India dominate to beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in second Test

Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

No-trust motion to give fatal blow to opposition: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.