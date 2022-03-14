Pakistan, UK finalise returns, readmission agreements

ISLAMABAD: A special committee of the federal cabinet has finalised returns, readmission and extradition agreements between Pakistan and Untied Kingdom.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed chaired the meeting of the committee here on Monday to discuss the agreements between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig (r) Musaddiq Abbasi, Interior Secretary Yousuf Naeem Khokhar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The agreements would be signed formally after final consultation with the UK authorities.

Under the agreements, only those citizens will be repatriated who have been sentenced by relevant courts.

The committee, in its meeting, also decided to conclude the Pak-UK Extradition Treaty at the earliest, which will enable extradition of convicted persons between the two countries.