Under pressure of viral memes, Bilawal shares PM’s Urdu fumbling video

ISLAMABAD: Under immense pressure from netizens over his gaffe made during the last leg of PPP’s long march, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday shared a short video clip of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s slip of tongue on social media blogging site, Twitter.

The video, which included many mistakes in the Urdu language of the premier in the recent past, was shared on Bilawal’s official Twitter handle with the caption “PM teaching me Urdu”.

Last week, PM Imran, while addressing party workers and supporters at the Governor’s House during his daylong visit to Karachi, mocked Bilawal’s Urdu language skills. Moreover, netizens have also been sharing memes over Bilawal’s gaffe with title, “Kaanpein Taang Rahi Hain”.

The prime minister had said that former president Asif Ali Zardari should teach his son, at least, how to speak correct Urdu. “Even an Englishman learns to speak Urdu in two years,” he added.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, while responding to the prime minister’s criticism, said that PM Imran himself had little knowledge of the national language and makes foot-in-mouth statements about misplaced geography.

This is not the first time PM Imran has mocked Bilawal over his language skills. In 2019, at the inaugural ceremony of the Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara motorway at Havelian, the premier mocked Bilawal’s statement on rains and flooding, mimicking the PPP chairman to say “when it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down.”

“Bilawal claims to be a liberal; in fact, he is nothing but liberally corrupt,” he had said.

In response, the PPP chairman tweeted: “I am neither liberal nor corrupt or a hypocrite. I am progressive and I have an ideology. I’ve been in politics for one year; you are 70 years old who has been doing ‘selected’ politics for 20 years. If you have any identity, it is of taking U-turns, of being a hypocrite and a puppet.”