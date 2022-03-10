Graft watchdog team raids residence of former PML-N senator

LAHORE: A team of the Rawalpindi Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan to arrest him in connection with an investigation into the purported occupation of state-owned land.

The district administration claims a portion of land measuring 64 kanals belonged to the government and was meant for a highway. The senator’s house, commercial buildings and wedding halls and marquees encroached on the land, it claimed.

“Around 20 kanals of land was included in the house located adjacent to Bahria Town Phase VII while the remaining 44 kanals comprised the Walliayat Complex, which housed commercial plazas, marriage halls and marquees,” then-deputy commissioner Saifullah Dogar said in 2020.

But, Daniyal Chaudhry, Khan’s son, claimed his family owned the land in question and had it in their possession for many years.

Thursday’s raid was carried out to arrest Khan from his residence. Reportedly, at the time of the operation, the wedding ceremony of his son was going on at the place.