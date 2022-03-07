Opinion

Reading the tea leaves

Tensions mount as things move slowly

By Editorial
22
0

The PTI’s coalition partners and its dissidents are still holding discussions among themselves while simultaneously bargaining with the opposition parties. The opposition has finally agreed that the general elections would follow within months of the success of the no confidence move rather than delayed for over a year. The opposition is however still divided over offering the PML-Q the slot of the Punjab CM which suits Zardari’s strategy but not that of the PML-N. The opposition has directed its MNAs not to travel abroad and be ready to be called at any time. This shows that necessary decisions are likely to be taken by the opposition parties within the next few days

The PM’s pubic meeting at Mailsi turned out to be a large and enthused gathering. This was on account of the polarization in district Vehari where PTI and PML-N won two NA seats each in 2018 elections. The audience in Mailsi was charged, though its response to the PM’s claims about benefits received by the farmers was tepid. Imran Khan used the occasion to ridicule by name the top PML-N, PPP and JUI-F leaders, accusing them of theft of national wealth. What is more, he hurled unspecified threats if the no-trust move failed. When senior political leaders spew poison, this encourages the younger lot of followers to cross all boundaries even to the extent of indulging in violence which is unfortunate.

In his speech, the PM lambasted European Union envoys over their letter in which they demanded that Pakistan should condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine and vote against Moscow at the UN. Pakistan, he said was a neutral country supporting peace and would not like to be treated as slave. Many would agree with the sentiment but question whether the public meeting was the right forum to agitate the issue against countries that Pakistan still depends upon for aid and GSP-plus status.

There have been minor defections from the PTI with Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoining the PPP and the maverick Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind resigning as Advisor to the PM and calling on former President Zardari. The much more significant development however is that of former Punjab Minister Aleem Khan’s presence in Jehangir Tareen’s camp and the subsequent press conference confirming mutual consultations at this juncture.

Editorial
