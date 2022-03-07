Waste treatment

Ineffective waste management is a serious issue affecting countries all over the world. Although a lot of nations have managed to curb the issue via various technological means, Pakistan has not been able to gain a foothold while the amount of waste and the corresponding untreated landfill dumps continue to grow with each passing day. Pakistan is one of the most polluted countries in the world and ineffective waste management is one of the major contributors to that. Time and again, provincial governments have come up with waste management strategies but the promises have always fallen short causing the crisis to become more widespread. Major cities like Lahore and Karachi are consistently ranked among the most polluted metropolitans of the world. The national average daily solid waste production is 87,000 tons with an expected growth rate of 2% per year, there seems to be no end in sight.

There are four major waste producers in Pakistan and other countries 1. Municipal Solid Waste: this waste comes from households, schools, offices, hotels, shops, and other institutes. The composition of municipal solid waste in Pakistan is as follows: Ash, Bricks, and Dirt 18%; Glass 6%; Textile 2%; Cardboard 7%; Food Waste 30%; Leather 1%; Paper 6%; Plastic 9%; Rubber 1%; Metal 4%; Wood 2%; and Yard Waste 14%. This waste is either buried, dumped, or burned which is a threat to health and welfare of the population. 2. Industrial Waste: it is produced in factories and factories and industries of developed and underdeveloped countries. And mostly this is dumped in rivers and sea causing pollution. Pakistan ranks 12th in Asian countries out of 15 to produce a severe and unacceptable level of industrial waste. 3. Agriculture Waste: This waste is a natural waste of livestock, agriculture crop, and agro-industrial by-product. Pakistan produces 16% agriculture waste and 68% of crop waste. 4. Hazardous Waste: It’s the waste that comes from agriculture, industrial, commerce, and hospitals. A number of toxic chemicals are produced which is dangerous for human health. In Pakistan, it has rapidly grown.

In Pakistan, there is a troubling lack of seriousness in the government’s attitude towards waste management. The absence of a strong waste handling system can generate conditions that are harmful for human health and the natural environment. Governments, at the provincial as well as local levels, must understand and highlight appropriate waste management processes. This is even more relevant during the ongoing pandemic as the country cannot afford to put more pressure on its weak healthcare system and economy. The governments must strengthen relevant legislation, in collaboration with stakeholders, and ensure that such laws are implemented properly.

Technological advancements have made waste management systems more effective in the developed world. Pakistan can adopt some of these solutions to address this issue. The most efficient process of waste management involves the Waste to Energy method. This procedure, commonly referred to as the WTE, involves conversion of non-recyclable waste into energy. Methane Munching is one such example. Landfill sites produce methane which is one of the major contributors to the climate crisis being faced today. By extracting this gas from the waste disposal sites, it can then be used to produce electricity – hence helping to reduce the waste while also tackling one of the other major issues of the country, i.e. energy crises.

With only 3 landfills in Karachi and 2 in Lahore, Smart Landfills and Composting Sites is one the most crucial steps when it comes to solving the waste management crises of the country. Smart landfills have the ability to automatically separate the incoming waste into different categories (recyclable/non-recyclable, etc.) and then direct it to the next relevant unit for further processing – all within the same facility. Transport Route Optimization is a very effective waste collection method. Having an AI optimized route for daily waste collection and disposal not only reduces the time required for the procedure but also helps with making the process much more efficient and cost effective.

Smart Automatic Solar Trash Compactors are devices which upon reaching the fulfilment level of the waste bin, triggers an automatic compaction which results in an increased bin capacity (5 to 8 times). Moreover, an additional dispatcher added on top of the bin alerts the regional unit (Lahore Waste Management Company for instance) to empty the bin in a timely manner and prevent the trash from piling up.

No matter how efficient and technologically advanced a country’s waste management system is, the core component of success lies in personal responsibility. With the level of population that we have and the amount of waste that our cities generate, one cannot expect the relevant authorities to handle everything flawlessly. Along with public awareness, a very good way of tackling this issue and taking some burden off of their shoulders is to segregate our trash at source (home, commercial sites, etc.) before the waste management personnel take it away. The city of Kamikatsu in Japan is the pioneer when it comes to following this strategy and it has helped them tremendously. The people over there divide their daily trash into 34 categories which results in only 20% of the total waste going to landfills. The rest of the 80% goes directly to their respective sites for recycling. Smart Bins is another method to ensure household compliance and has been working effectively in some other countries in the world. RFID technology is used to identify and then tag everything that is put into the bins. By showing a green light (and sometimes paying a small amount of money) in the case of a recyclable product and charging consumers for their un-recycled waste, this encourages people to recycle and play their part in tackling the issue first-hand.

Autonomous Solar Boats – Although not being used by a lot of countries at the moment, this is a very promising solution to clean the debris from our seas and rivers. Being solar powered allows them to run all-day long without requiring much maintenance and the robotic arms enable them to pick the trash (plastic bags, etc.) with great accuracy.

Improper waste management can lead to serious risks for human health and the natural environment. Developing countries, including Pakistan, often fail to implement required measures in this context. Pakistan’s waste handling system has gaps in separation, collection, storage, transportation and disposal which shows that significant improvement is needed. In this area, the provincial as well as local governments need to be actively involved. Waste handling processes must be analysed, so that the main weaknesses can be identified, and appropriate strategies should be developed to address these using available resources. Global guidelines should also be taken into account when developing these plans. Implementation of such policies must be treated as a priority by government authorities. Another important change needed is quality research on the topic. A relevant database should be built and maintained so that progress can be monitored, policy effectiveness is revealed and corrective actions can be taken. In addition, there is a need for collaboration in such projects. The country’s governments should join hands with businesses, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to achieve the objectives.