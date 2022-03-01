NATIONAL

Shab-e-Miraj observed with religious fervor

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The faithful on Monday night observed Shab-e-Miraj, the night of reverence and fervour, across the country with great religious zeal.

With the setting of the sun, the faithful started gathering at mosques to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The faithful also organized several gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat to achieve the almighty’s blessing in the world and the life hereafter.

They prayed for getting rid of the menace of economic insecurity besides showing the right path to disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

Clerics and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the Quran and Sunnah.

Houses, streets and mosques were decorated with colourful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles and oil lamps.

Besides, people visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking God’s blessings for the departed souls. Special security arrangements were made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat.

Staff Report

