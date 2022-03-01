Shab-e-Miraj observed with religious fervor

LAHORE: The faithful on Monday night observed Shab-e-Miraj, the night of reverence and fervour, across the country with great religious zeal.

With the setting of the sun, the faithful started gathering at mosques to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The faithful also organized several gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat to achieve the almighty’s blessing in the world and the life hereafter.

They prayed for getting rid of the menace of economic insecurity besides showing the right path to disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

Clerics and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the Quran and Sunnah.

Houses, streets and mosques were decorated with colourful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles and oil lamps.

Besides, people visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking God’s blessings for the departed souls. Special security arrangements were made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat.