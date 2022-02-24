No-trust move: Zardari tasked with gathering govt allies’ support

The opposition parties remained unsuccessful in finalising its strategy for the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in their Wednesday’s meeting, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the meeting of opposition parties remained inconclusive as they could not decide against whom they would bring the no-confidence move first: the prime minister or Punjab CM.

During the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman held discussions to fine-tune the anti-PTI strategy.

Fazl expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay in the announcement of a no-confidence motion and asked both leaders to reach a final conclusion within the next two days.

As per the report, the PML-N wanted to bring the no-confidence motion directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan while the PPP wanted to bring the no-trust move against the National Assembly speaker and Punjab CM.

The second difference in the united opposition was who would become the head of the government if the no-confidence movement remains successful. Zardari nominated Shehbaz as the prime minister while Shehbaz named PPP’s Khursheed Shah for the slot.

Moreover, the meeting gave the former president the power to settle matters with the ruling PTI’s allies.

Zardari also apprised the meeting about the positive contacts being made with the ruling coalition parties, the PML-Q and the Balochistan Awami Party. At this, the participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the numbers game.

On the other hand, the opposition parties also started signing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan for which, the united opposition claimed to have the support of 24 members of the ruling party.

The PML-N claimed to have the support of 16 government members, the PPP claimed to have the support of six government members and JUI-F said they have the support of two government members.

Pervaiz Elahi’s name for Punjab CM:

According to another report, the opposition parties also discussed the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM.

“JUI-F and PPP proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support and the leadership of both parties persuaded PML-N on this matter,” the report said.

However, the PML-N did not agree on the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister and decided to discuss it with party supremo Nawaz Sharif for a final decision.

The proposal will be discussed with Nawaz Sharif, who will make final decision in this regard.