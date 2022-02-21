NATIONAL

Kabul ambassador warns against foreign militants operating from Afghanistan

By Staff Report

KABUL: Expressing concern over the presence of foreign militant groups in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul warned their presence threatens Islamabad and the region.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have recently intensified over the fencing of the Durand Line. Islamabad has emphasised the need to complete the fencing along the British-era border, while the Taliban government is standing against the idea of more fencing on the line.

“Terrorist organisations present in Afghanistan have been posing threats to the security of Afghanistan as well as to other countries, including Pakistan. ISIS is there, remnants of al-Qaeda are maybe there. There are other elements like TTP, Baloch insurgents […] and many other groups,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan told TOLOnews.

Khan also spoke about the terrorist threats along the Durand Line while stressing Islamabad’s aim to expand relations with Kabul.

“The fence was erected or installed in the previous years when the cross-border terrorism was at its highest and one of the ways the state and government [in Islamabad] thought of dealing with this issue […] was to erect a fence,” he said.

Terrorism in border towns has surged following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. The increasing attacks inside Pakistan since August last has proved to be a security nightmare for the security agencies.

The incidents of the past few weeks have raised major red flags for the security apparatus, especially in Balochistan where the army lost several of its soldiers in recent attacks.

Previous articleVladimir Putin, Joe Biden agree in principle to summit as Ukraine tensions soar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UNICEF boss acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards children rights, SDGs

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the realisation of children rights and the progress...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate chairman calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, his office said. During the meeting, the two discussed the political situation...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP begins drive to vaccinate over 1mn children against polio

ISLAMABAD: A five-day anti-polio campaign targeting over one million children began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, an official said. Abdul Basit, coordinator for polio eradication...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh approves formation of provincial finance commission

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) for the distribution of financial resources at the grassroots...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC serves notice on FIA for ‘exceeding authority’ in Baig arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served a show-cause notice to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for "exceeding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Graft, money laundering ‘most important’ problems for Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said corruption and money laundering were the "most important problem" for countries like Pakistan after a massive leak...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Trump’s new social media application ‘Truth Social’ begins gradual rollout

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late Sunday and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the...

KP begins drive to vaccinate over 1mn children against polio

Sindh approves formation of provincial finance commission

IHC serves notice on FIA for ‘exceeding authority’ in Baig arrest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.