Kabul ambassador warns against foreign militants operating from Afghanistan

KABUL: Expressing concern over the presence of foreign militant groups in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul warned their presence threatens Islamabad and the region.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have recently intensified over the fencing of the Durand Line. Islamabad has emphasised the need to complete the fencing along the British-era border, while the Taliban government is standing against the idea of more fencing on the line.

“Terrorist organisations present in Afghanistan have been posing threats to the security of Afghanistan as well as to other countries, including Pakistan. ISIS is there, remnants of al-Qaeda are maybe there. There are other elements like TTP, Baloch insurgents […] and many other groups,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan told TOLOnews.

Khan also spoke about the terrorist threats along the Durand Line while stressing Islamabad’s aim to expand relations with Kabul.

“The fence was erected or installed in the previous years when the cross-border terrorism was at its highest and one of the ways the state and government [in Islamabad] thought of dealing with this issue […] was to erect a fence,” he said.

Terrorism in border towns has surged following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. The increasing attacks inside Pakistan since August last has proved to be a security nightmare for the security agencies.

The incidents of the past few weeks have raised major red flags for the security apparatus, especially in Balochistan where the army lost several of its soldiers in recent attacks.