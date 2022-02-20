World

Saudi Arabia seeks fresh round of talks with Iran

By Agencies
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud holds a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. (Photo by Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with rival Iran despite a “lack of substantive progress” so far, and urged Tehran to change its behaviour in the region.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, which cut ties in 2016, launched talks last year hosted by Iraq as global powers sought to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran, which Gulf states deemed flawed for not tackling Iran’s missiles programme and network of proxies.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said if the 2015 nuclear pact was revived that should be “a starting point, not an end point” in order to address regional concerns, and that Riyadh remained interested in talks with Iran.

“That will indeed require from our neighbours in Iran a serious desire to address the underlying issues that exist … We hope that there is a serious desire to find a new modus operandi,” he said.

“If we see substantive progress on those files, then yes rapprochement is possible. So far we have not seen that,” he told the Munich Security Conference.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are vying for influence in a rivalry that has played out across the region in events such as Yemen’s war and in Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah’s rising power has frayed Beirut’s Gulf ties.

Earlier this month, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran was ready for more talks if Riyadh was willing to hold them in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect.

Tensions between the two countries spiked in 2019 after an assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies, and continue to simmer over Yemen where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Prince Faisal said Iran continued to provide the Houthis with ballistic missile and drone parts as well as conventional weapons, a charge both Tehran and the group deny.

“This does not contribute to finding a path to settle that conflict, but we are committed and we are supportive of the United Nations representative,” he said, referring to stalled UN-led efforts for a ceasefire in Yemen.

Previous articleGangster arrested by police in the Capital
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Students in Iran protest against Karnataka Hijab ban

TEHRAN: A large number of students held a protest demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Iran's capital city, Tehran against the ban...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zaira Wasim voices support for hijab, calls it ‘religious obligation’

NEW DELHI: Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has said that any woman who has to decide between wearing either Hijab or pursuing her is...
Read more
World

Farmer anger will test Modi as India’s ‘grain bowl’ votes

Amandeep Kaur Dholewal rose from a traditional Indian cot and began speaking to a small gathering of men and women who sat cross-legged in...
Read more
World

The price of love: Pandemic fuels romance scams

WASHINGTON: For years, Debby Montgomery Johnson didn't tell anyone she'd been scammed out of more than $1 million by a man with whom she...
Read more
World

Australia accuses China of ‘act of intimidation’ after laser aimed at aircraft

MELBOURNE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Beijing of an 'act of intimidation' after a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian...
Read more
World

French modelling agent and former Epstein associate dies in custody

PARIS: A prominent French modelling agent who was a former close associate of disgraced American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

540 million trees to be planted in on-going spring season drive,...

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday announced that an overarching strategy for launching nation-wide spring tree...

Shaukat Tarin says ‘Pakistan is the cheapest country’

MQM-P Khawaja Sohail Mansoor withdraws candidature

Bilawal says ‘selected, puppet govt is plunging people into poverty’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.