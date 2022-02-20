Govt completes verification of 82 percent fertilisers supplied to KP 

PESHAWAR: In order to end the fertilizer crisis, government has started verification of imported fertilizer in the province and so far verification of 82 percent of fertilisers supplied from Punjab has been completed.

The KP government has issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to take action against the perpetrators of artificial crisis through hoarding as farmers are unable to have access to fertilisers on time.

Abdul Rauf, a landowner from Mardan, said that because of lack of action on behalf of the administration, crops were severely damaged in KP due to lack of fertilizers. He further said that the agriculture department has not taken timely steps to ensure the supply of fertilisers.

According to KP Agriculture Department sources, the process of verification of fertilisers supplied from Punjab to KP was started few weeks ago and now the verification process of 82% of fertilisers has been completed.

The officials have also been directed to take strict action under the law to curb hoarding. Similarly the fertilisers received by the concerned district and its use will also be checked to ensure that the fertilisers received by the district was not hoarded.

Due to lack of supply of fertilisers to farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wheat production is expected to decline by 40%, which will lead to shortage of flour in the province.

The Home Department had suggested that the district administration, agriculture department and industry department at the district levels should jointly take action against the fertilisers hoarding.

One of the steps was to verify the data fertilisers supplied by companies to the province.