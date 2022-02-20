NATIONAL

Govt completes verification of 82 percent fertilisers supplied to KP 

By Aziz Buneri
A farmers disperses fertiliser in a rice paddy field in the outskirts of Lahore on July 2, 2011. Around 68 percent of Pakistan's population depends on agriculture for their livelihood, with the agricultural sector contributing nearly a fourth of the country's GDP. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI (Photo by Arif Ali / AFP)
PESHAWAR: In order to end the fertilizer crisis, government has started verification of imported fertilizer in the province and so far verification of 82 percent of fertilisers supplied from Punjab has been completed.
The KP government has issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to take action against the perpetrators of artificial crisis through hoarding as farmers are unable to have access to fertilisers on time.
 Abdul Rauf, a landowner from Mardan, said that because of lack of action on behalf of the administration, crops were severely damaged in KP due to lack of fertilizers. He further said that the agriculture department has not taken timely steps to ensure the supply of fertilisers.
According to KP Agriculture Department sources, the process of verification of fertilisers supplied from Punjab to KP was started few weeks ago and now the verification process of 82% of fertilisers has been completed.
The officials have also been directed to take strict action under the law to curb hoarding. Similarly the fertilisers received by the concerned district and its use will also be checked to ensure that the fertilisers received by the district was not hoarded.
Due to lack of supply of fertilisers to farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wheat production is expected to decline by 40%, which will lead to shortage of flour in the province.
The Home Department had suggested that the district administration, agriculture department and industry department at the district levels  should jointly take action against the fertilisers hoarding.
 One of the steps was to verify the data fertilisers supplied by companies to the province.
Previous articleSaudi Arabia seeks fresh round of talks with Iran
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

Gangster arrested by police in the Capital

ISLAMABAD: A notorious gangster involved in numerous cases of robberies arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Lohibher area of federal capital,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Comprehensive strategy to provide loans for houses chalked out: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide loans to...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances on Sunday making changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017. Both...
Read more
NATIONAL

540 million trees to be planted in on-going spring season drive, says PM’s aide 

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday announced that an overarching strategy for launching nation-wide spring tree...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shaukat Tarin says ‘Pakistan is the cheapest country’

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday shared a table from a crowd-sourced database, Numbeo, claiming Pakistan to be one of the "least costly" countries...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-P Khawaja Sohail Mansoor withdraws candidature

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Sohail Mansoor has announced his resignation in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances on Sunday making changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017. Both...

540 million trees to be planted in on-going spring season drive, says PM’s aide 

Shaukat Tarin says ‘Pakistan is the cheapest country’

MQM-P Khawaja Sohail Mansoor withdraws candidature

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.