NATIONAL

RUDA invites employers to register for its industrial zone

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has invited employers to register their factories/industries for the RUDA industrial zone.

RUDA’s chief executive officer Imran Amin said that Ravi Industrial Zone would be given world class infrastructure to the industries.

During a visit to the industrial area of RUDA at the invitation of Ravi Industrial Estate Association here on Wednesday, the CEO informed the media that he is satisfied as the factory owners were getting their registration done in the industrial area of RUDA.

“So far more than 100 factories have been registered in our industrial area and their number will reach 500 in the next few days. We are opening a joint office with the association in the area where the issues of employees and the employer will be considered. RUDA is developing a better system for roads, sewerage, water supply, electronics and gas in industrial zone,” he said.

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff

