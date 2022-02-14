Opinion

Plastic’s pernicious ramifications

By Editor's Mail
Plastic is non-biodegradable harmful material on the earth. Once these are used, take years to eliminate them from the land. Hence, its judicious use is very much necessary. They can cause serious dangers to nature. Therefore, these should be banned completely or limited immediately. Otherwise, their unchecked use can seriously damage the earth and result in serious ailments for living entities. It means, these badly impact life-bearing creatures. Except this, plastic is largely responsible for land pollution and water pollutions. Thus, It will hugely be helpful if we impose an urgent ban on its use.

Used plastic cannot be recycled, reused and reapplied for any other functions else. They can be used once only. Next time use is impossible. Owing to this hazardous nature, these bring forth serious impact on the environment.

When they burn, different harmful gases eject into the atmosphere. As a result, environmental imbalance surges; this disturbance is extremely dangerous to existing creatures. Once applied plastics bear serious consequences for the environment.

These eject contaminated gases into the atmosphere and upset the climate. Likewise, these degrade environmental beauty and equality. The fundamental impact of plastic is to make land barren and infertile. When this plastic dump in the land, make the land unproductive. The growth of land hampers dramatically owing to its uneven plastic. Plastic hazards are increasingly inimical to environmental safety. Hence, urgent steps must be taken to lessen its harmful hike and influence. Social awareness is very critical to educating the community about plastic hazards.

Hence, both government and citizens must come forward to contribute to the drive. Alternatives to plastic must be preferred to it. Other eco-friendly options must be adopted to avoid the dangers of plastic. In a nutshell, Plastic are seriously destructive to the environment. Therefore, existing governments must come ahead to take part in this campaign because its participation is very worthwhile.

MUHAMMAD AFZAL SHAIKH

GAMBAT

