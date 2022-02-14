Problem of begging

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight and want to draw the attention of higher authorities to the problem of beggars in my city Rawalpindi.

Nowadays, the number of beggars has increased in all parts of Rawalpindi. You can easily find a group of beggars in every street, bazaar, outside the hospital, schools, colleges and universities. Even small children are forced to beg by their parents. They also started doing criminal activities like stealing bags and child lifting etc. Many female beggars enter the houses quietly and rob the people in different ways.

- Advertisement -

Begging should be abolished by law and the government should check this social evil with iron hands and the public should also cooperate with the authorities to crush this evil practice.

MUHAMMAD JUNAID ARSHAD

RAWALPINDI