Online vs traditional education

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people regardless of nationality, level of education, income or gender. This unprecedented situation forced both children and adults around the globe to be lockdown in their homes. Education is no exception to the calamity. The aftermath of the fatal virus forced educational institutions worldwide to find suitable alternatives to bridge the gap and reach out to young learners at home.

Hence, the institutes around the world resorted to online teaching and learning in order to continue the academic sessions through Zoom and Google Classrooms. In this unique way learning is not confined within the four walls of the classroom and learners are connected with the teacher remotely through electronic media. It is remarkable that there are a variety of online education solutions for every educational need. It is certain that online education has come a long way and opened new prospects in the field of education.

On the other hand, the value of learning through online media is questioned by people but it has also been the most useful and appropriate alternative to long-distance learning. In online education, the teachers teach the students by presenting a presentation in front of their screens there are also quizzes such as Kahoot in which the whole class can participate and challenge each other. The students are assigned homework in the google classroom in which the students has been prepared for college and universities because most of the assignments are done on a computer or laptop. Yes it is challenging for both student and teacher because there could be Wi-Fi problems and the teachers may have a lack of knowledge of today’s technology and students could outsmart their teachers.

But even before Covid-19, we could take an example of homeschooling some parents are unable to manage a lot of things so they take homeschooling as an example. It could benefit both the parent and student. He will not have friends and will have a lack of social skills. Online learning will be a new phase in life also. Online classes could cause lots of chaos because there will be a lack of trust between both the teacher and student for example the student could open another tab and play video games. There is also another problem that can affect both the teachers and students.

Now in physical education, all the students and teachers are communicating with each other face to face which is great in the end as all the students have to apply for a job and they have to work physically in that job. In physical classes, students will be more attentive and the teachers could examine all the student’s weaknesses or try to help them conquer their fears such as public speaking or examination phobia.

In physical education, the teacher can communicate a lot with the student’s and could develop a great understanding between the teacher and student. The student’s skills could be improved such as public speaking. It develops discipline in the student. Physical education could improve the communication skills of the students as they will work in groups and participate in different events and learn from other students.

Yes, physical education is expensive and lots of people favour homeschooling because it is cheap. Bullying is inevitable so that could be a huge problem for the whole school. Plus schools do not prepare the students to apply what they have learned, for example, the student does not know how to operate a person which makes him go to the ground. Now it is a huge debate whether online education is better or physical in this modern world many people learn from different methods no one is the same it is the student job to figure out how could he learn some students learn by writing the material a lot some learn by keeping on repeating the phase but the memorization process depends on the student.

Only technologically advanced nations have been successful in following and applying it appropriately, while others failed to adapt.

MUHAMMAD HARRIS NOON

LAHORE