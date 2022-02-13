Sports

Mohammad Rizwan tells Mohammad Hasnain to ‘stay strong’

By Staff Report

Pakistan team’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has asked pacer Mohammad Hasnain to stay strong after the fast bowler was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to his illegal bowling action.

Hasnain was last Friday suspended from bowling after his bowling action was found illegal following an assessment carried out at a biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

Hasnain was initially reported in Australia during his Big Bash League stint and Cricket Australia announced the outcomes of the assessment on Friday morning.

The fast bowler was then stopped from playing further in the ongoing season of the PSL and advised to immediately start working to modify his action.

Responding to this, Rizwan termed Hasnain a “star” who made it to the national side through his hard work, determination, and belief.

“The process remains the same. You can do it and will make a huge comeback. Bus Yaqeen rakhna hai bhai (you only have to believe),” the Multan Sultans skipper said.

“Can’t wait to see you again in the field,” Rizwan added.

