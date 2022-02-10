NATIONAL

NCOC daily report: 3,914 new cases, 47 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A teacher (L) sprays disinfectant on the shoes of a child wearing a facemask and gloves at the entrance of a junior campus school upon arrival in Islamabad on September 30, 2020, after the educational institutes reopened primary classes in the third and last phase nearly six months after the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new cases and 47 deaths from coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the overall number of cases has increased to 1,474,075 including 1,359,757 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 84,670 and 1,716 of those are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 47 people died on Wednesday while battling against the pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,648.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 554,990 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 492,489 cases so far.

14 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS CLOSED

Meanwhile, 14 educational institutes were sealed in Peshawar after the detection of Covid-19 cases in their premises.

According to the statement from the local health authorities, the institutes were closed by the district administration as a precautionary measure to save other students from catching the disease.

So far, over 40 educational institutions have been closed in Peshawar following a surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 JABS FROM US CROSS 50MN MARK

The number of vaccine doses donated by the United States crossed the 50-million mark, data showed.

With an additional 4.7 million Pfizer doses shipped this week, the US-donated vaccines to the country now stand over 52 million, said Angela Aggeler, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Aggeler said that being the single largest contributor to COVAX, the US will continue its commitment to improve infection prevention and control and enhance patient care in Pakistan.

She said the US is also supporting Pakistan to expand its capacity to deal with diseases in the future.

Staff Report

