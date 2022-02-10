After Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram joins TikTok

After former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar made his TikTok debut, former cricketer and Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has also joined the popular video-sharing site.

Akram took to Instagram to announce his official TikTok account with his first-ever video for the site.

It seems like the cricketers joining TikTok have a special purpose behind it instead of just joining for leisure.

Just like Shoaib Akhtar’s, Wasim’s video also contained a special message.

The video opens with a girl gliding on a skateboard and then stepping on to a row of rings to do a stunt. The scene cuts and Wasim appears in the video, saying “you must have found the girl’s move great, but caution”.

He says that such moves and stunts are only for highly trained stuntsmen and warned people that they need to think again before doing something like this if they haven’t trained for it.

Wasim concluded the video by saying:

“We love you. Take care”.

Meanwhile, Wasim’s wife Shaniera Akram responded with a cute comment expressing her excitement and said Wasim didn’t even tell her about joining TikTok.

She further stated that she would obviously follow her husband’s account.

It may be recalled that Shoaib Akhtar also had a similar awareness message about safety and responsibility before sharing any content on social media, more specifically TikTok.

This might be an effort to introduce to society a more productive and positive use of the video-sharing application by cricketers after the Pakistan Super League joined hands with the platform as their social media partner. TikTok had recently been facing backlash and controversies over alleged morally inappropriate content.