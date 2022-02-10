Sports

Pindi Express believes Kohli, not Babar Azam, may smash Tendulkar’s record

By News Desk

KARACHI: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes one of Pakistan’s best batters and skipper across all formats, Babar Azam, cannot break Indian great Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century record.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batter who can break Tendulkar’s record, Akhtar said while speaking on Geo News programme “Jashan-e-Cricket”.

“I predict that Kohli will score more than 100 centuries,” he said, adding that if he were in place of Kohli, he would have never married before retiring.

Kohli has 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries in 259 matches to his name, while Babar has smashed 14 centuries and 17 half-centuries in 83 matches.

Talking about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Akhtar said he would turn it into an even bigger brand than the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he is appointed the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Previous articleAfter Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram joins TikTok
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

After Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram joins TikTok

After former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar made his TikTok debut, former cricketer and Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has also joined the popular video-sharing...
Read more
Sports

Tait expresses joy over appointment as Pakistan’s bowling coach

Former Australian bowler Shaun Tait has expressed joy over being appointed and associated with the Pakistan cricket team, Geo News reported on Thursday. In a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan may attend HBL PSL final: report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan may attend the final of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, reports citing...
Read more
Sports

Figure skating: Rocket man Chen wins men’s singles gold in Beijing

BEIJING: Nathan Chen of the United States claimed his maiden Olympic title when he won the gold medal in the men's singles with a...
Read more
Sports

PCB announces Test squad for Australia series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its Test squad comprising 16 players and five reserves for the upcoming home series against Australia. According to...
Read more
Sports

PCB appoints Shaun Tait as new bowling coach for Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another 12 months while former Australian paceman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

United States President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in...

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Narendra Modi’s popularity

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

Mosque in Germany vandalized with racist graffiti

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.