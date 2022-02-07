Zardari left high and dry as PML-Q refuses to support no trust move against Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari Monday failed to woo support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to informed sources, Asif Zardari visited the residence of ailing Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. On the occasion, the sources said, the PPP leader urged the PML-Q to support the opposition parties’ motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the source in the PML-Q said that Chaudhry Shujaat told Zardari that the PML-Q could not go against their coalition partner, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and would stand for principles and comradeship.

The sources said that during the meeting, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Pervez Elahi told Asif Zardari that the PML-Q was PTI’s ally and it would stand by it despite some issues.

Chduahry Shujaat told Zardari that his party was an ally for five year term and it did not believe in the politics of destabilizing the government.

It merits mention that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had held a quiet meeting with PTI’s another ally, Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), on Sunday. Sources in the opposition alliance say that the PPP and PML-N have agreed to oust Imran Khan-led government and they were working to win over the coalition partners of Imran Khan.

“It was decided in a meeting held between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif last Saturday that rather than holding a sit-in, the opposition should jointly try to bring a no confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar. If they succeed in removing Qaisar, the alliance would go for the kill by moving no trust motion against Imran Khan,” the source added.