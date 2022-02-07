IHC reserves decision in Monal Restaurant case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its judgment on a plea against the seizure of Monal Restaurant without granting respite to pick up items from the building, Geo News reported Monday.

While hearing an intra-court appeal, Justice Amir Farooq remarked that many things will come to light after the single bench gives its detailed decision, adding that “once the items are picked, the restaurant will be sealed”.

“It is certain that no commercial activity could take place on the land where the restaurant is built,” he added.

During the hearing, the lawyer of restaurant insisted on maintaining the building’s current status. In this regard, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb said that “you can get the facility to get the goods out, however, an appropriate written order will be issued in this regard”.