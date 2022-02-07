Army, FC rescue people after intense snowfall in Dir

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) on Monday cleared the snow off the road and rescued several vehicles stuck on Rawalpindi-Chitral highway near Lowari Tunnel after at least 250 people, including women and children, got stranded in their vehicles due to intense snowfall in the region, according to a news outlet.

The troops distributed food among those stranded in the snow and partially opened roads for traffic with the use of heavy machinery.

The passengers were traveling from Rawalpindi to Chitral.

The district administration had started the rescue operation at noon to clear off the roads. The army and FC troops soon arrived to assist the local administration, clearing the roads for traffic with the help of heavy machinery.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month 23 tourists trapped in their vehicles during a snowstorm in Murree had lost their lives due to the negligence of the local authorities.