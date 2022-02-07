NATIONAL

Army, FC rescue people after intense snowfall in Dir

By News Desk

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) on Monday cleared the snow off the road and rescued several vehicles stuck on Rawalpindi-Chitral highway near Lowari Tunnel after at least 250 people, including women and children, got stranded in their vehicles due to intense snowfall in the region, according to a news outlet.

The troops distributed food among those stranded in the snow and partially opened roads for traffic with the use of heavy machinery.

The passengers were traveling from Rawalpindi to Chitral.

The district administration had started the rescue operation at noon to clear off the roads. The army and FC troops soon arrived to assist the local administration, clearing the roads for traffic with the help of heavy machinery.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month 23 tourists trapped in their vehicles during a snowstorm in Murree had lost their lives due to the negligence of the local authorities.

Previous articleCPEC Phase-2: China pledged investment of billions of dollars in seven new sectors
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CPEC Phase-2: China pledged investment of billions of dollars in seven new sectors

ISLAMABAD: China has pledged investment of billions of dollars in seven new sectors in the second phase of the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM stresses significance of strengthening people-to-people connection with Saudi Arabia

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement treaty on release of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to implement a bilateral treaty on the release of Pakistanis jailed in the kingdom, an aide...
Read more
NATIONAL

HBL PSL brings more misery, suffering for Lahoriites

LAHORE: Once a reason for fanfare and amusement, the HBL PSL's Lahore Leg has brought suffering and misery for Lahoriites - thanks to poor...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC grants bail to Rambo in Ayesha TikToker’s blackmailing case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted the bail application of Amir Sohail alias Rambo, alleged blackmailer of TikToker Ayesha Akram Beg,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet meeting cancelled as PM dashes to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting due today has been called off due to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta, sources said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

HBL PSL brings more misery, suffering for Lahoriites

LAHORE: Once a reason for fanfare and amusement, the HBL PSL's Lahore Leg has brought suffering and misery for Lahoriites - thanks to poor...

LHC grants bail to Rambo in Ayesha TikToker’s blackmailing case

Cabinet meeting cancelled as PM dashes to Balochistan

Former MNA and author Bushra Rehman passes away in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.