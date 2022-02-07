Opinion

Drug usage in educational institutions

By Editor's Mail
Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper “The Nation”, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the growing trend of drugs in educational institutions. The trend of drug addiction among teenagers in educational institutions is on the rise.
Parents send their children to educational institutions to get a good education but due to mismanagement in educational institutions, they become addicted to drugs and forget the basic purpose of education. They not just wasted their money but also their health and after that, they are involved in illegal or criminal activities to make money. Because of this addiction, they also lose contact with their families and the bad consequences begin to come. When students use these drugs for long periods of time, they get mental and physical illnesses. They are all aware of the ill effects of drugs but in an environment where drugs are easily and without interruption available then they become addicted. Therefore, the concerned authorities are requested to take strict action against drug peddlers and solve this issue on a priority basis.
NOORULLAH BACHA,
Islamabad

Previous articlePromoting National pride through library culture
