Disregarded education

Government Boys Higher Secondary School Talhar (SEMIS Code 401050303) is among the oldest schools in district Badin. This is the Taluka Headquarter main higher secondary school, having an enrolment of more than 1000 students, mostly belonging to rural areas poor families. This school has been ignored by education authorities and elected members of the area as well.

At present this school is in dire condition, with no proper furniture, no lab material, no proper drinking water, most ceiling fans are out of order, and mainly shortage of classrooms have forced many students out of school. In this modern age, one can find every kind of furniture in this school like chairs, dual desks, 3 person desks and even flat benches but most of them are unfit to use. Under these conditions, many students are regular absentees and their right to education is being violated.

It looks like no official from the district education department visits this school and takes notice of the pathetic condition of the school. The requests made by the school management are being thrown in the dustbin as well. It is requested to CM Sindh, Provincial Education Minister, relevant MPAs, MNAs, DC Badin and District Education Officer to take notice of this and provide immediate support to this school from E & P Companies Production Bonus amount.

ABDUL JABBAR,

Sindh

- Advertisement -