Opinion

Solidarity with Kashmiris

Peace in South Asia requires Kashmir resolution

By Editorial
As usual there were rallies across Pakistan in support the Kashmiris’ valiant struggle. A chain of human hands was formed in AJK to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and pay homage to their martyrs. While in Beijing on a four day visit, PM Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the struggle in the Valley. Mr Khan also called on the world to stop India’s ‘genocidal acts’ in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Spontaneous protests broke out all over the Valley after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rescinded the status of IOK in August 2019. India tried to put down the protests through draconian measures. With separatist leaderships in jail, and peaceful protestors dispersed by recourse to pellet guns, this forced young political activists to turn into militants. Instead of realizing that militancy in IOK was a homegrown affair India blamed it on  Pakistan. This further strained relations between Pakistan and India.

Kashmir is a disputed region. Kashmiris alone can decide whether they want to join Pakistan, remain a part of India or as Mr Khan put it, go for an independent state. The blame game can increase tensions between the two countries. Any war between  India and Pakistan, who possess nuclear bombs, could be devastating not only for the two neighbouring countries, but also the entire region and beyond. The only way out for India is to seek the resolution of the issue through talks with Kashmiris and Pakistan, who are also stakeholders in the resolution of issue. For decades, Pak-India tension has forced both to spend an extra large chunk of their budgets on defence instead of education, health and poverty alleviation.

While fully supporting the Kashmiris’ right of self determination at all international forums, Pakistan should simultaneously try to normalize relations with New Delhi. Improved relations could become a factor in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. An enhanced Pak-India trade and facilitation of people-to-people interaction can create strong peace lobbies in both the countries that could help in the resolution of all disputes, especially the Kashmir issue.

Editorial
