ANF foils attempt to smuggle heroin at Karachi port

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 360 kilogrammes of heroin at the Karachi port, said an official statement.

According to the statement, a raiding party conducted an intelligence-based operation at the port and seized heroin from containers of cargo.

The authorities thoroughly searched the cargo in containers and found narcotics concealed in 1,200 sanitary pipes, said the statement.

The ANF said teams had been formed for the arrest of the man accused of the crime.

The authorities have also registered a case and launched further investigations.