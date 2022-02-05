Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two wanted terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) launched by the security forces in North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the personnel conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district.

During intense exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed. One of them was identified as Asmat Ullah alias Hafiz while the identification of the second was in progress, the ISPR said.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession which included submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.

The fighters were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.