Pakistan, India holding backchannel talks to normalise relations: Mansha

LAHORE: Non-governmental influentials from Islamabad and New Delhi are engaged in backchannel diplomacy in a new effort to calm longstanding tensions which, if successful, may result in a visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistan, Geo News quoted business tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha as claiming.

Talking to a group of businessmen from Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday, Mansha said: “In a month, Narendra Modi could come here if the two [nations] can get their act together.”

There should be “no permanent enemies” with the two neighbours to work to resolve their disputes, said Mansha, who operates the country’s largest conglomerate, the Nishat group.

Pakistan and India, he said, need to resolve their issues and increase bilateral trade.