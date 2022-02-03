Sports

Nadal says 21 Grand Slams not enough in all-time record race

By Reuters
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in their mens first round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during day three of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal said he would love to finish his career with more Grand Slam titles than rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but thinks he will have to secure more than 21 to do so.

Nadal fought back to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday to move one ahead of Federer and Djokovic and claim a men’s record 21st major title.

“I have no idea what number of Grand Slams I will have,” Nadal told reporters at his academy in Mallorca.

“I want to be the one with the most majors out of the three of us, I would love that, but I’m not obsessed, absolutely not. Whatever comes is welcome and I don’t think 21 is enough, to be honest. But you never know what will happen in the future.”

World number one Djokovic did not feature at the Australian Open after being deported from the country due to his Covid-19 vaccination status, while Federer was ruled out following a third knee surgery last year.

Nadal, who missed much of last season due to a niggling foot injury, added that it still hurts when he plays but his game was a higher level now.

“This (the win) has given me a huge boost of confidence to move forward,” said the Spaniard.

“I have been able to enjoy the highest level of sport again, something that was very difficult to imagine a few weeks ago.”

Reuters

NATIONAL

Airport security foils attempt to launder money to Dubai

LAHORE: The Airports Security Force (ASF) thwarted an attempt to launder money at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, arresting three passengers. The three Dubai-bound...

Imran commends army for fending off border town attacks

Video of Nawaz visiting faraway UK business ‘four-five months old’: son

Figure skating: Germany’s Seegert out of teams event with Covid-19

