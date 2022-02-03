Airport security foils attempt to launder money to Dubai

LAHORE: The Airports Security Force (ASF) thwarted an attempt to launder money at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, arresting three passengers.

The three Dubai-bound passengers were travelling with concealed sums of $84,000 and Rs0.465 million.

They had concealed the currency under the seat of a wheelchair and in a handbag one of them was carrying.

The currency was recovered during the checking by the ASF personnel at the airport.

The detainees have been handed over to the Pakistan Customs for further investigation.

Separately, another ASF team foiled a similar bid from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and rounded up an accused.