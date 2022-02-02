NATIONAL

FIA annuls transfer of investigating officers in Shehbaz, Jahangir cases

By News Desk

The FIA director has issued a notification on Wednesday, announcing the cancelation of transfer of five FIA officers probing the cases of Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

It is to note that the officers whose transfers have been cancelled include assistant directors Ali Mardan Shah, Arshad Butt, Zawar Ahmed, Shiraz Umar and Rana Faisal Munir.

It may be recalled that the officers in charge of the investigations into the cases of Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen were recently transferred.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, advisor to the PM on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar stated that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is the “ring leader of a money-laundering gang”.

Akbar further stated that Shahbaz and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, are involved in corruption and laundering Rs16 billion in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The challan submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the two members of the Sharif family — Shahbaz and Hamza — in the Ramzan Sugar Mills money-laundering case consisted of more than 4,000 documents and 100 witnesses, he stated.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also found Shahbaz involved in money-laundering, and according to the FIA charge-sheet, he was the “mastermind of the money-laundering group”, Akbar added.

Additionally, in March 2021, the PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son were charged with alleged fraud and money laundering.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against the Tareen group.

Previous articleSindh govt forms committee to discuss contentious LG laws with opposition
News Desk

