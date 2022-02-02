NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Zahir’s counsel files application against IG Islamabad

By News Desk

The prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder trial, Zahir Jaffer filed an application against the Inspector General of Islamabad Ahsan Younas, on Wednesday.

As per the details, Zahir’s counsel, Sikandar Zulqarnain, IGP Younas, alongside DIG operations, chief prosecutor and the investigating officer (IO) held “a presser in front of [the] media and attempted to give an impression that court proceedings are conducted wrong and need clarification”.

It maintained that public office holders are “creating hype” instead of performing their “lawful duties” and that they were attempting to “influence” the proceedings of the court.

The petition prayed that the IG and other officials should be directed to perform their duties and let the court proceed with the case in a legal manner.

It further alleged the IG, along with other officials, was present outside the court during the cross-examination of IO Abdul Sattar.

Earlier, a trial court judge expressed his displeasure after the counsel for an accused in the Noor Mukadam case told the court that the Islamabad police have issued an explanatory press release over the court proceedings involving the cross-examination of the investigation officer.

According to details, a second petition filed by Zahir’s lawyers stated that the sitemap of the murder scene presented by the IO was “fabricated”

It further stated that the IO did not mention all exit points of the “alleged place of occurrence” and that he “concealed” the green belt in his site plan.

It asked the court to proceed against the IO under charges of “purgery and deposing false before the court on oath”.

It further requested the court to “personally” visit the site and prepare a memorandum in this regard.

According to the third application, the counsel requested the cross-examination of a phone number submitted by Noor Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, which he claimed was his wife’s number.

“The cell number mentioned neither belongs to the complainant [Shaukat] nor his wife but belongs to one Tasneem Jasnak, with whom the complainant and deceased of this case was [sic] in contact continuously,” the application read, adding that the information should be available on record of the case.

It further added that Shaukat Mukadam’s claim was “doubtful” as the mother of Noor Mukadam had never joined the investigation and was never brought in the case “as a witness”.

