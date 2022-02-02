NATIONAL

Sindh govt forms committee to discuss contentious LG laws with opposition

By News Desk

The government of Sindh on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to discuss the laws pertaining to the local government, with opposition parties across the province.

The committee will include the minister for local government, minister for labour, minister for parliamentary affairs, minister for irrigation and a legal adviser.

According to details, the decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, which was chaired by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah. It is to note that CM Murad, a day earlier, had said that the provincial government would accept the order of the Supreme Court to devolve powers to the local bodies under Article 140-A of the Constitution.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah apprised the cabinet of his talks with opposition parties regarding LG law.

He stated that the committee would review the law and send a summary to CM Murad. The provincial chief executive further stated that the committee’s Terms of reference (TOR) would also be notified.

The forum also decided to implement 100pc of the points agreed upon by Nasir Shah with the opposition parties.

In the meeting, it was also decided to declare Bundle island as a protected forest area.

Additionally, the provincial cabinet was apprised that the Matiari-Lahore 4000 MW high voltage line was 878 km long. The commercial operation of this line, which has been made under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has also started.

Pertaining to the the prison department, the cabinet was informed that there were 2,113 (1,355 for constable) vacancies in Grade 5 to Grade 15. The cabinet approved third party open bidding for recruitment.

The SC, a day earlier, while ruling on a petition filed by the MQM-P, declared that the Sindh government was bound to establish empowered local governments and give them financial, administrative and political authority under the Constitution.

The court also held that the provincial government could not start any new project under the local bodies system.

 

Previous articlePM expresses solidarity with UAE after attempted Houthi attack
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM expresses solidarity with UAE after attempted Houthi attack

PM Imran Khan on Wednesday spoke to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Supreme Commander and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea requesting removal of name from ECL

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a review petition filed by former SSP Rao Anwar requesting the court for removal of name from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG elections: ECP announces repoll in 221 KP polling stations

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-election on local government slots in 221 polling stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 13. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDP leader Waheed Parra found unconscious in IIOJK jail

The illegally detained youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Parra on Wednesday was found unconscious in jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA Javaria survives gun attack allegedly planned by husband at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Javaria Zafar Aaheer on Wednesday survived a gun attack allegedly orchestrated by her husband at Parliament...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA says Turkish-local firms’ nexus led to last year’s sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD: Some startling disclosures have been made in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry, on Wednesday into the sugar crisis that had hit the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Taliban denies reports of fuelling unrest in Kazakhstan

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday rejected some media reports alleging that Taliban fighters carried out activities to further the unrest in Kazakhstan. “We...

PDP leader Waheed Parra found unconscious in IIOJK jail

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending

PTI MNA Javaria survives gun attack allegedly planned by husband at Parliament Lodges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.