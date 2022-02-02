NATIONAL

PM expresses solidarity with UAE after attempted Houthi attack

By News Desk

PM Imran Khan on Wednesday spoke to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Supreme Commander and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed solidarity after an attempted Houthi attack.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan condemned the attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on January 30, 2022.

He further lauded the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved precious lives.

It is pertinent to note that the PM expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government and the people of the UAE.

The PM further reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

It merits mention that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest; while agreeing to continue regular and close consultations.

Previous articleSC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea requesting removal of name from ECL
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea requesting removal of name from ECL

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a review petition filed by former SSP Rao Anwar requesting the court for removal of name from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG elections: ECP announces repoll in 221 KP polling stations

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-election on local government slots in 221 polling stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 13. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDP leader Waheed Parra found unconscious in IIOJK jail

The illegally detained youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Parra on Wednesday was found unconscious in jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA Javaria survives gun attack allegedly planned by husband at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Javaria Zafar Aaheer on Wednesday survived a gun attack allegedly orchestrated by her husband at Parliament...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA says Turkish-local firms’ nexus led to last year’s sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD: Some startling disclosures have been made in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry, on Wednesday into the sugar crisis that had hit the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Qazi Faez Isa imposes fine on Balochistan governor

ISLAMABAD: On his way back to the Supreme Court from the oath-taking ceremony at the President House Wednesday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa came across...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDP leader Waheed Parra found unconscious in IIOJK jail

The illegally detained youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Parra on Wednesday was found unconscious in jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu...

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending

PTI MNA Javaria survives gun attack allegedly planned by husband at Parliament Lodges

FIA says Turkish-local firms’ nexus led to last year’s sugar crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.