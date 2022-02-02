PM expresses solidarity with UAE after attempted Houthi attack

PM Imran Khan on Wednesday spoke to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Supreme Commander and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed solidarity after an attempted Houthi attack.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan condemned the attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on January 30, 2022.

He further lauded the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved precious lives.

It is pertinent to note that the PM expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government and the people of the UAE.

The PM further reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

It merits mention that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest; while agreeing to continue regular and close consultations.