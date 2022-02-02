NATIONAL

SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea requesting removal of name from ECL

By News Desk

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a review petition filed by former SSP Rao Anwar requesting the court for removal of name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

It is pertinent to note that in January last year, Naqeebullah was murdered in a fake encounter carried out by a police team headed by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi.

The incident ignited nationwide protests against extrajudicial killings across the country.

A three-member bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan told Anwar, who is facing judicial proceedings for alleged involvement in at least 444 extrajudicial murders, to approach a relevant forum for removal of his name from the no-fly list.

The top court further asked the former police officer to file a new application if he wanted relief from the courts.

The counsel representing the former Karachi cop said that the trial against Anwar was underway in a trial court in the metropolis and his client was appearing before the court at every hearing.

It merits mention that Anwar was placed on the ECL till further order on the orders of the court, Justice Ijaz stated, adding that it was not a bail application that the SC could accept.

In January 2021, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s plea seeking exemption from attendance in the Naqeebullah murder case.

Justice Sheikh had remarked that “would it not be discrimination against others if Rao Anwar is excused from attending court proceedings?”

News Desk

