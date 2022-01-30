National Disaster Management Authority

A report has been given on the traumatic death of 23 citizens, who died stranded on a snow-covered road in a habited area of Murree, where thousands of state employees, both civil and uniformed are posted, equipped with the paraphernalia required at hill station where snowfall, rains, landslides and tree uprooting etc. occurs every year. The report seems to be an eyewash because it fails to identify whether the 2 km road adjacent to Kuldina, where citizens were stranded in their vehicles was under civil administration or cantonment executive board. It also fails to point out the role of NDMA created to provide relief and rescue in such disasters, in coordination with PDMA and all other state institutions. Giving Murree the status of a Tehsil or District or even a division will only provide jobs for a few, but will not serve any other purpose.

It was an avoidable tragedy if all the state-funded organisations, based there had coordinated to prevent a disaster that occurred because of the sheer incompetence and arrogance of those responsible to serve and protect people whose taxes fund their salaries, perks etc.

The snow removing equipment existed but was either unserviceable or did not have fuel and drivers required to operate them. The NDMA was established in 2007 to formulate policies for crisis management and provide relief and rescue in disaster-stricken areas all over the country, instead of being reduced to another state organisation providing jobs to retired personnel who cannot be held accountable. Rescue and Relief Operations are specialized skills that can be acquired by recruiting qualified personnel given extensive training. An audit must be carried out. Unless those responsible for criminal negligence are given exemplary punishments, dismissed from service, followed by imprisonment after a judicial process, such disasters will continue to occur.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

LAHORE