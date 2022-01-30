Opinion

National Disaster Management Authority

By Editor's Mail
0
0

A report has been given on the traumatic death of 23 citizens, who died stranded on a snow-covered road in a habited area of Murree, where thousands of state employees, both civil and uniformed are posted, equipped with the paraphernalia required at hill station where snowfall, rains, landslides and tree uprooting etc. occurs every year. The report seems to be an eyewash because it fails to identify whether the 2 km road adjacent to Kuldina, where citizens were stranded in their vehicles was under civil administration or cantonment executive board. It also fails to point out the role of NDMA created to provide relief and rescue in such disasters, in coordination with PDMA and all other state institutions. Giving Murree the status of a Tehsil or District or even a division will only provide jobs for a few, but will not serve any other purpose.

It was an avoidable tragedy if all the state-funded organisations, based there had coordinated to prevent a disaster that occurred because of the sheer incompetence and arrogance of those responsible to serve and protect people whose taxes fund their salaries, perks etc.

- Advertisement -

The snow removing equipment existed but was either unserviceable or did not have fuel and drivers required to operate them. The NDMA was established in 2007 to formulate policies for crisis management and provide relief and rescue in disaster-stricken areas all over the country, instead of being reduced to another state organisation providing jobs to retired personnel who cannot be held accountable. Rescue and Relief Operations are specialized skills that can be acquired by recruiting qualified personnel given extensive training. An audit must be carried out. Unless those responsible for criminal negligence are given exemplary punishments, dismissed from service, followed by imprisonment after a judicial process, such disasters will continue to occur.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

LAHORE

Previous articleHonouring Dr Parveen Rehman 
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Honouring Dr Parveen Rehman 

Google Doodle has honoured Dr Parveen Rehman on her 65th birthday. She was a lady of courage, bravery and a brilliant architect and urban...
Read more
Letters

Ban earphones

Ears are a big blessing from Allah Almighty but we are destroying them by the excessive usage of wired earphones or wireless earphones. Wireless...
Read more
Letters

Austerity 

The word “austerity” refers to moderate economic conditions created by the government to reduce public expenditure. The first austerity measures were introduced in the...
Read more
Comment

Inequality, economic recovery, and the pandemic

‘Our malaise is inequality. Inequality of income is now a stronger indicator of whether you will die from COVID-19 than age. In 2021, millions...
Read more
Comment

Social Media and youth protests

Since the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution, civilizations across the globe have come under the strain of complexities owing to a glaring phenomenon...
Read more
Comment

Why China will face hurdles to surpass the US hegemony

While Ukraine is envisaging a 'very likely' invasion BY Russia, and Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific countries are experiencing a dire threat from China's expansionist...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Inequality, economic recovery, and the pandemic

‘Our malaise is inequality. Inequality of income is now a stronger indicator of whether you will die from COVID-19 than age. In 2021, millions...

Social Media and youth protests

Why China will face hurdles to surpass the US hegemony

Fawad-Chaudhry

Fawad seeks role of judiciary, legal fraternity for implementing criminal law and justice reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.