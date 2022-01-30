NATIONAL

Qureshi urges SC to take note of Rana Sana’s ‘irresponsible statement’ about judiciary

By Special Correspondent

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) should take notice of the “irresponsible statement” issued by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah regarding laying a siege around the court in case of any verdict given against Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to the media in Multan, the foreign minister termed the irresponsible statement by Sanaullah an “attack on the independence of the judiciary.”

“It is meant to exert pressure on courts,” opined Qureshi, adding that the apex court should take suo moto notice in this regard.

Qureshi further said that PML-N wanted to “seek verdicts of its own choice by putting pressure on courts.”

“The PML N has also attacked the supreme court in the past,” the foreign minister maintained.

Responding to a question about the absence of the Opposition Leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from the House on the occasion of the passage of SBP (Amendment) Bill-2022, Qureshi stated that the “government was thankful to Yusuf Raza Gilani.”

“Gilani could have reached the Senate session in five hours only. We have maintained confidentiality about the manner in which Gilani was elected as a senator,” he maintained.

About the South Punjab province, Qureshi, once again, invited the leadership of PML-N and PPP to make important amendments for the region in order to benefit the 35 million people living there.

Qureshi stated that the PTI government was also ready to share the credit of South Punjab province with both parties.

Answering another question about the State Bank of Pakistan, the foreign minister stated that legislation was meant to provide autonomy to the bank so that it would work independently, without the influence of the government’s policies.

He, however, clarified that the State Bank would be accountable to the Parliament. Similarly, the prime minister will appoint its Board of Governors.

Qureshi recalled that PPP and PML N had also introduced some reforms in State Bank during their respective regimes.

Qureshi also stated the parties in the Opposition lacked confidence in one another.

“The PML N is levelling allegations against the PPP and the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also questioned the absence of senators of other parties of Opposition in the recent session of the Senate,” he said.

About recent incidents of terrorism, the foreign minister said the Afghan government clearly stated that its soil would not be used for terrorism. He, however, observed that some spoilers wanted to create instability in the region.

About PM Imran Khan’s visit to China, Qureshi informed that a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit China to express solidarity with the Chinese government for the winter Olympics as some countries boycotted the mega event.

“Pakistan is a strategic partner of China, said FM. “China has a very clear viewpoint and always supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Commenting on the Sindh government’s local bodies legislation, Qureshi stated that all the political parties — including PDM and Opposition —  were not satisfied with the amendments made by PPP’s Sindh government.

Special Correspondent

Austerity 

The word “austerity” refers to moderate economic conditions created by the government to reduce public expenditure. The first austerity measures were introduced in the...

Inequality, economic recovery, and the pandemic

Social Media and youth protests

Why China will face hurdles to surpass the US hegemony

