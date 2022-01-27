PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators star Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19, out for multiple games

Quetta Gladiators allrounder Shahid Afridi will miss the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 after testing positive for coronavirus, his franchise announced in a statement on Thursday.

The star all-rounder had also contracted Covid-19 in June 2020.

In a statement today, the Gladiators said Afridi will undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine at home in pursuance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocols.

A week-long quarantine means the all-rounder will likely miss the first three matches of his side against Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans between Jan 28 and Feb 2. His participation in the subsequent matches is subject to a negative Covid-19 test.

The franchise said Afridi will be reintegrated into the squad after completion of his quarantine period and a negative coronavirus test.

The Gladiators will play their first game against Zalmi on Friday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is going to be the last PSL season for Afridi as he had announced it last year.

In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017,” he had added.