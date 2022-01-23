Opinion

Excessive phone use

By Editor's Mail
20
0

Yes, we have to admit that life without mobile phones will be difficult, considering our dependence on it. But no matter how useful it might be, we cannot ignore the underlying negative effects that cellphones can have on the mind and body.
Nomophobia is a proposed name for a phobia of not having your cellphone with you. About 50% of teenagers admit being addicted to their phones. They claim that they very quickly become anxious if their phones are not with them. The average person checks his/her phone once every 12 minutes — which means that he/she is picking up his phone approximately 80 times a day. In many instances, people become so addicted that checking their phone without a reason becomes a regular habit. Even when people are not using their phones, you might see them fidgeting with it. Studies show that such mobile addiction is often linked to cases of depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. With the rage of social media, teenagers are becoming more and more obsessed with likes and comments on their posts, which has reduced their daily physical interactions, in turn leading to loneliness and anxiety.
Hammal Zahid
Kolahoo

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s Complacency and the Taliban
Next articleLegacy of British Raj
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Legacy of British Raj

The recent judgment made by the Islamabad High Court to protect and preserve the sanctity of land by halting construction at the Margalla Hills...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s Complacency and the Taliban

“Don’t worry, everything would be okay”; were the words of Pakistan’s former spy chief as he graciously held a saucer with a teacup resting...
Read more
Comment

Protectors of the Blue Economy of Pakistan

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) hosted the annual BARRACUDA exercise in the North Arabian Sea. A total of 27 participants from 17 friendly countries...
Read more
Comment

The challenges Pakistan has overcome

“When we least expect it, life sets us a challenge to test our courage and willingness to change. At such a moment, there is...
Read more
Editorials

Omicron on the rise

Although the PTI government can claim credit for having a relatively low death count and total national case load in comparison to most regional...
Read more
Editorials

Peasants and PTI’s agricultural policy

The PPP brought out a big tractor trolley march in Larkana showing that the farmers were not as contented as the PTI government would...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Excessive phone use

Yes, we have to admit that life without mobile phones will be difficult, considering our dependence on it. But no matter how useful it...

Pakistan’s Complacency and the Taliban

Protectors of the Blue Economy of Pakistan

The challenges Pakistan has overcome

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.