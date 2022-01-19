NATIONAL

Several injured as blast hits train in Balochistan

By Monitoring Report
QUETTA: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train in Balochistan late Tuesday, media and railway officials said.

The incident happened a few minutes after the train left the provincial capital of Quetta, an official with the media cell of the Pakistan Railways told the media on condition of anonymity as they were still gathering details of the blast to compile the initial report.

He said that four compartments and the engine of the train derailed as the result of the explosion.

“A bomb was fixed near the track and it went off as soon as the train passed by it,” he added.

According to local media reports, the incident left several people injured who have been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

