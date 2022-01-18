No-confidence motion only option for opposition parties to dislodge PTI govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Trashing any undemocratic move to dislodge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that no-confidence motion is the only option the opposition parties have to dislodge the government.

“If the PDM reconsiders it stance on resignations [from assemblies] and adopt our viewpoint in this regard, we can certainly work together for the cause,” said the PPP chief in a statement issued here.

Bilawal said that all opposition parties will have to play role.

“We have to dislodge the government, no matter the number of marches,” he said and added that PPP’s

reservations regarding the prices of essential commodities being multiplied due to the mini-budget has been proved correct.

“Pakistan had already been facing an economic crisis before the mini-budget, which has now led to historic price hike, unemployment and poverty. The people are being crushed under this burden,” he said.

The PPP leader that his party has already decided that it will take to the streets against this incapable government and will start the long march from Karachi on 27 February.

“However, we can never resort to undemocratic practices. My demand from the first day was to bring a no-confidence motion against this government. The government should be

dislodged through democratic means. We will pass through the constituencies of their MNAs and allies and show them the demand of the people, which is to be liberated from the tyranny of this new Pakistan,” he added.

“Whenever the PPP has launched a long march against the

government, the latter has been harmed. The bill regarding the State Bank of Pakistan was bulldozed at around midnight, counting was not done, our amendments were not heard. This was the biggest economic attack on the country in its history,” he said.

He further stated that after this legislation, the State Bank is not answerable to the government, parliament, judiciary and the people. Rather, he asserted, it will be run on the dictation of international financial institutions.

“The account of our defence budget will be in the State Bank and the government, parliament or the judiciary will have no control over it,” he said, adding that the country’s defence expenditure would be for the world to see and the nuclear programme will be threatened.

“This government has attacked our economic sovereignty and democratic liberties,” he maintained.

Regarding the presidential system, Bilawal said that history is witness to the fact that our country has been dismembered under this system.

The Chairman PPP said that the constitution of the Quaid-e-Awam has given a federal, democratic and parliamentary Islamic republic to the nation.

“There is no space for a presidential system in the constitution. Talking about the presidential system is an effort to distract the people from the price-hike, unemployment, poverty and agricultural crisis. PPP has always maintained the respect of the country in the international community,” he added.

Referring to the Salala incident, Bilawal said that the then PPP government had discontinued the NATO supply and demanded an apology from the United States.

“For the first time in history, a superpower had apologized to an elected government and its people. The people always come first for a true, elected government of the people as was the case with Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari. PPP’s government in the future will follow the same precedent,” he asserted.

Bilawal said that the people have responded enthusiastically to his calls in South Punjab, KP and other places. The attendance at martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the greatest in history, he said.

“The first phase of the local body elections in KP was the referendum against this government. All the opposition parties outperformed the PTI in those elections,” he concluded.