Iran hands over 68 illegal migrants to Pakistan

CHAGAI: The Iranian authorities handed over 68 Pakistani

nationals to the Levies Force at Raahdari Gate of the Taftan border in Chagai district on Sunday.

Official sources said that these people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not having valid travelling documents.

The nabbed Pakistanis wanted to proceed towards Turkey and Europe via Iran for better jobs, the sources said, adding that the detainees would be later handed over to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) after completion of formal procedure and screening against coronavirus.

The FIA will further investigate and prosecute the illegal migrants. A Levies Force official said that four people, excluding the above-mentioned migrants, who did not have national identity cards were handed back to Iranian authorities.